All good things come to an end. Nike has been the kit supplier for Barcelona since 1998, but their longtime partnership could become to an end this season as the LaLiga giants are reportedly willing to try another option.

According to Sport, the Blaugrana could start to produce their own uniforms from next season, ending a decades-long association with the American brand. The deal with Nike runs through June 2028, but the club’s idea would be to reach an amicable agreement to rescind the contract this summer.

While ending the partnership prematurely means a risk for Barca, the board reportedly believes that switching for an in-house brand is less harmful for Nike than to be replaced by another brand.

Puma were understood to offer Barcelona €100m a year compared to the €85m the Catalans currently get from Nike. However, it seems that the club thinks the creation of an own brand could lead to more profit.

BLM already manufactures the club’s non-sport clothing and branded objects, so the idea would be for them to start producing the first team uniforms as well. Barca will still meet with Nike one more time, but the feeling is they won’t get what they want from the brand, so the in-house kits alternative already looks like a strong possibility.

Joan Laporta suggested Barca could produce their own kits

Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed the idea of producing their own jerseys a few weeks ago, when discussing the relationship status with Nike amid rumors of a breakup.

“There are three options: continue with Nike, take what the market offers us. And the third option would be to do it ourselves,” Laporta told Catalan radio station RAC1. “We already make our own clothing and we are not ruling out this option, even if there are safer options that the market offers us.“

Puma and Hummel have been mentioned as some of the options on the market in the event Barca leave Nike, but manufacturing the kits in-house may be the winning alternative after all. Either way, Nike is not expected to continue producing Barca’s uniforms next season.

“We have a situation that is not desirable because they do not replenish our equipment and because competitors pay us double what Nike pays us,” Laporta said. “We are looking into it. We’ve been working together for just over 20 years, but at the moment it’s difficult. Nike has not faced up to this. When we were told that competitors would pay us a lot more, they made an effort and we are grateful for that. But it’s not enough.“