Barcelona fans praise Lionel Messi during Camp Nou reopening amid growing return rumors

Barcelona returned to Camp Nou on Saturday after 909 days of exile, and while fans celebrated the reopening of their historic stadium, one name overshadowed everything: Lionel Messi.

In recent days, speculation has intensified about the possibility of Messi playing at Camp Nou again before the end of his career. During a quiet personal visit to Barcelona, the Argentine made an unannounced stop at the stadium, immediately fueling rumors of a potential comeback.

Though Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami, reports in Spain suggest that Barça may explore a short-term reunion in the coming years, especially as the club plans a renewed sporting project for 2026.

Fans honor Lionel Messi during Barcelona’s emotional Camp Nou return

Barcelona has officially returned home. After nearly three years playing away from Camp Nou due to massive renovations, the club has finally received authorization to host matches again — albeit with a reduced capacity as work continues.

The atmosphere for the match against Athletic Club was electric, even more with Lamine Yamal’s terrific assist to Ferran Torres. Fans were thrilled to be back in their stadium, but the joy was also mixed with nostalgia.

In a symbolic moment, at the 10th minute, thousands of supporters broke into chants of “Messi! Messi! Messi!” in honor of the club legend. The gesture was interpreted as a direct message to club president Joan Laporta, expressing the supporters’ desire to see Messi return to finish his career where he made history.

Messi’s departure in 2021 shocked the football world, and many Barcelona fans have never fully moved on. Despite the years that have passed, their hope for a final reunion with the Argentine icon remains alive.

Could Lionel Messi really return to Barcelona?

The 36-year-old recently extended his contract with Inter Miami until 2028, tying him to MLS long-term. The only realistic scenario for a Barcelona reunion would be a short-term loan, as the MLS offseason aligns with the final stretch of European competitions.

Still, the emotional bond between Messi and Barcelona remains undeniable — and with his quiet visit, along with the fans’ powerful message at Camp Nou, the conversation about a possible last dance is far from over.