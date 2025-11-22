Video: Lamine Yamal shines with trivela assist to Ferran Torres in Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou

FC Barcelona’s return to the renovated Camp Nou is happening in spectacular fashion. Hansi Flick’s side leads Athletic Club 2-0, with goals from Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. The second came courtesy of a brilliant assist from Lamine Yamal.

As the first half was drawing to a close, a lethal counterattack by the home team saw Torres break through the visiting defense, following a pinpoint assist from his attacking partner, Yamal.

The Catalan team returns to play officially at their home, still without full capacity. The Spotify Camp Nou is set to soon become one of the most modern stadiums in the world, and the largest in Europe.

With their sights set not only on the domestic league but also on the current edition of the Champions League, FC Barcelona is relying on the talent of their youngsters to become serious contenders in both competitions.

A unique stadium

FC Barcelona are setting a new standard for stadium technology and scale with the renovation of the Camp Nou, which is slated to become the largest stadium in Europe, boasting a capacity of 105,000 spectators. This isn’t just an expansion; the $1.6 billion project, known as ‘Espai Barça,’ is designed to create a hyper-modern, ‘smart’ venue.

The new facility will integrate cutting-edge data analytics and connectivity features to enhance the fan experience, utilizing high-speed Wi-Fi and comprehensive digital screens to deliver real-time game statistics, player performance metrics, and immersive content directly to every attendee.

When completed, this technological overhaul aims to solidify Camp Nou’s position as a premier global sports destination, blending historic football tradition with 21st-century digital innovation.