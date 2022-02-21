Shortly after joining the club for nothing in the summer, Memphis Depay could have his days numbered at Barcelona as he went down in Xavi's pecking order. According to reports, his future could be in the Serie A.

A lot has changed for Memphis Depay since he joined Barcelona in the summer transfer window. The Dutchman got off to a great start to the 2021-22 after signing as a free agent but only a few months later his future could be elsewhere.

Depay, who arrived at the Camp Nou for nothing after running out of contract with Olympique Lyon, was a priority target for Ronald Koeman and lived up to the expectations at the beginning of the campaign.

However, the sacking of Koeman and a number of injuries changed the outlook for him. Depay started to have less playing time under Xavi Hernandez and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon.

Serie A giants set sights on Barcelona's Memphis Depay

A hamstring injury, first, and achilles tendon problems later have prevented Depay from playing regularly under Xavi but the arrivals of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Adama Traore would continue to keep him on the sidelines even when he is fully recovered.

According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport, Memphis Depay could leave Barcelona next summer as he would not have room in the starting lineup. The 28-year-old's contract runs out in 2023 but he apparently expects the club to let him leave without pretending to cash in.

Depay is understood to have made a big effort to sign for Barca this season, having rejected more lucrative offers and accepting a paycut to be registered in LaLiga. The report claims that Juventus, Milan, and Inter are all keeping tabs on Memphis. Unless he makes an impression in the remaining months of the 2021-22, Depay could pack his bags only a year after he moved to Barcelona.