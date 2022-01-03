Barcelona are reportedly nearing a move for Alvaro Morata, who is at Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid. However, the Blaugrana would need to free up space in their roster before, according to Barca Soccer Director Mateu Alemany.

In the wake of Ferran Torres arrival from Manchester City, changes would continue to come in Barcelona as Xavi Hernandez and Joan Laporta want to get their club back to where it belongs.

Spain international Alvaro Morata is reportedly getting close to a Camp Nou move in a three-way operation that involves his current club Juventus and La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid, who have sent him on loan to the Serie A giants.

However, before the arrival of the former Chelsea striker materializes, the Blaugrana might need to free up space in their roster in order to comply with La Liga's salary cap. Or at least that's what Barcelona Soccer Director Mateu Alemany suggested.

To land Morata, Barcelona might need to free up space to comply with La Liga regulations

"If there are more signings it will depend on the departures, with Ferran we made an exception because it was worth it," Alemany said, per Mundo Deportivo. "When we generate fair play with the departures, we'll decide if there are new arrivals. This is the work we have to do this month until the transfer market is over," he added.

The Spanish outlet claims that's a reason why Morata's arrival at Camp Nou could take a bit longer, while another factor that may delay his move is the Old Lady's search for his replacement. PSG striker Mauro Icardi has been linked to Juventus, but nothing official has been announced yet.

Meanwhile, even though the possibility of Morata sounds attractive, Barcelona need to offload some players in order to reduce the wage bill and bring in the Spanish forward without defying the Spanish league regulations. Luuk de Jong, who handed Barca a triumph over Mallorca in the weekend, looks like the first player who'll leave soon.