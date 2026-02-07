Where to watch Barcelona SC vs Inter Miami live in the USA: Club Friendly game

Barcelona SC face off against Inter Miami in a 2026 club friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

Inter Miami’s South American tour rolls on as the MLS champions tune up for the 2026 season, aiming to build on the historic 2025 campaign that delivered the club’s first league title. Lionel Messi and company are looking to respond after a humbling 3–0 loss to Peru’s Alianza Lima.

Now, Messi’s Inter Miami will get that chance against one of CONMEBOL’s traditional powers, Barcelona SC of Ecuador, a storied club eager to seize a rare opportunity against the reigning MLS champions.

When will the Barcelona SC vs Inter Miami match be played?

Barcelona SC will face Inter Miami in a 2026 club friendly game this Saturday, February 7, with the match kicking off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Gustavo Vallecilla of Barcelona SC – Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

Barcelona SC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona SC vs Inter Miami in the USA

This Club Friendly clash between Barcelona SC and Inter Miami will be available for viewers in the USA on OneFootball.