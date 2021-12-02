Barcelona could secure a great signing in Ferran Torres but they have yet to reach an agreement with Manchester City. According to reports, Pep Guardiola would let Torres leave if Barca accept trading one of their players.

Even with all the financial struggles the club is facing, Barcelona could land a big-name player in Ferran Torres. The Manchester City winger is reportedly keen on returning to Spain to have a more important role at Camp Nou.

Torres, 21, had a great impact in the Premier League club after joining from Valencia in 2020 but he has been craving for playing time this season as he has only made seven appearances. Since October, however, a foot injury has kept him on the sidelines.

But following Xavi Hernandez's appointment, Barca are in rebuild mode and Ferran is apparently interested in playing a huge part in it. The problem is El Blaugrana have no money and Pep Guardiola won't let him leave so easily. That's why the Spanish manager would request a Barcelona player in exchange.

Report: Barcelona could make a trade with Man City to land Ferran Torres

Xavi has restored hope in Barcelona but he'll probably need to upgrade his squad in order to challenge for titles. So, Ferran could come like a massive reinforcement for Los Cules. And they may have a way to make it possible.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Pep Guardiola would give the green light to Ferran Torres' departure as long as Barcelona offer Sergiño Dest in exchange. The 21-year-old right-back is only at his second season with Barca after joining them from Ajax in the summer of 2020 when Ronald Koeman took over.

Dest has seen the field regularly at Camp Nou, especially this season. The USA international has started 12 of 17 possible matches in the ongoing campaign and Barca don't have many alternatives in his position.

Therefore, it wouldn't be easy for El Blaugrana to accept his exit having spent nearly $28 million for him only a year ago. But, given their financial crisis, Barcelona may not have many other options to get the deal done. For now, the club will probably try to discuss other possibilites with the English club.