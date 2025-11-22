Where to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Barcelona will face off against Athletic Club in a Matchday 13 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club online in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona head into a pivotal La Liga showdown knowing a win is mandatory to keep pace in the title race, sitting on 28 points and trailing Real Madrid by three as they look to pull even before Los Blancos take the field against Elche.

Lamine Yamal and his teammates, though, are bracing for a demanding test against an Athletic Club squad that’s battled through inconsistencies but remains a rugged, high-energy group with enough quality to grab a result that would strengthen its push for a European berth.

When will the Barcelona vs Athletic Club match be played?

Barcelona will take on Athletic Club on Saturday, November 22, for the Matchday 13 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Athletic Club in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream.