Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 La Liga in your country

Barcelona play against Celta de Vigo this Saturday, September 23 in what will be the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona’s start to the season appears highly promising. In La Liga, they have amassed an impressive 13 points out of a possible 15, culminating in a resounding 5-0 victory in the previous match against Betis. Adding to their successes, their Champions League debut was equally impressive with another commanding 5-0 win, this time against Royal Antwerp.

There is no doubt that Barcelona are a promising team, and in this upcoming match, they face Celta de Vigo, a team with significantly different aspirations. Just like in the previous season, the “Celticos” appear to be in a relegation battle, making it crucial for them to secure at least one point during their visit to Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (September 24)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (September 24)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (September 24)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (September 24)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (September 24)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (September 24)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+, TSN2

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV

Sweden: TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 10 Live

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.