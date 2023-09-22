Barcelona play against Celta de Vigo this Saturday, September 23 in what will be the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Barcelona’s start to the season appears highly promising. In La Liga, they have amassed an impressive 13 points out of a possible 15, culminating in a resounding 5-0 victory in the previous match against Betis. Adding to their successes, their Champions League debut was equally impressive with another commanding 5-0 win, this time against Royal Antwerp.
There is no doubt that Barcelona are a promising team, and in this upcoming match, they face Celta de Vigo, a team with significantly different aspirations. Just like in the previous season, the “Celticos” appear to be in a relegation battle, making it crucial for them to secure at least one point during their visit to Barcelona.
Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (September 24)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (September 24)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (September 24)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (September 24)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (September 24)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (September 24)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+, TSN2
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV
Sweden: TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 10 Live
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.