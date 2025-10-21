Barcelona vs Olympiacos: Lineups for Matchday 3 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona and Olympiacos meet at the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic for matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage — a crucial encounter for both clubs as they fight to strengthen their position in the standings.

Barcelona arrive after a 2-1 win over Girona in La Liga, with goals from Pedri and a dramatic late strike by Ronald Araujo. That result ended a two-game losing streak against PSG and Sevilla, restoring some momentum for Xavi’s side ahead of this vital European fixture.

In the Champions League, Barcelona sit 16th with three points, the result of a win over Newcastle and a loss to PSG. At home, they have maintained an impressive record, losing just one of their last eight Champions League matches at Montjuic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olympiacos, meanwhile, comes into this contest after defeating AEL Larissa 2-0 in the Greek Super League, thanks to a brace from Ayoub El Kaabi. In the Champions League, they have collected only one point so far after drawing with Pafos and falling to Arsenal. On the road, the Greek side has registered two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five outings, keeping a clean sheet just once in that span.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

Barcelona expected lineup vs Olympiacos

Injuries continue to force changes in Barcelona’s lineup. The Catalans remain without several key players — Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, Joan Garcia, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, and Dani Olmo — all of whom are usually regular starters and crucial to the team’s structure.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi scores 60th career hat-trick: How many has Cristiano Ronaldo recorded?

Barcelona predicted XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong; Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Roony Bardghji; Marcus Rashford.

Advertisement

Olympiacos expected lineup vs Barcelona

Jose Luis Mendilibar will have almost his entire squad available for Tuesday’s match in Montjuic. The Greek side’s only absences are Rodinei and Strefezza, giving the coach multiple options across the field.

Olympiacos predicted XI: Konstantinos Tzolakis; Costinha, Panagiotis Retsos, Federico Pirola, Francisco Ortega; Santiago Hezze, Dani Garcia; Gelson Martins, Chiquinho, Daniel Podence; Ayoub El Kaabi.

Advertisement