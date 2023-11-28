Barcelona, currently fourth in La Liga, will be eager to bounce back from their recent 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano when they host Porto today for the fifth round of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. The Blaugrana have struggled to find consistency this season, but they remain a formidable force in the Group H. Porto are ready to play and win at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Montjuïc to seal their knockout stage spot.
Barcelona’s possession-based style will clash with Porto’s more pragmatic approach, making for an intriguing tactical battle that has proven to be effective in the group stage with 3 victories and a single defeat for them.
Porto’s defensive solidity and counter-attacking threat will pose a significant challenge to Barcelona. The Dragons have allowed only 3 goals within Group H and their offense has scored a total of 9 goals, one goal more than Barcelona.
Barcelona vs Porto: Kick-Off Time
Barcelona and Porto play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 28 at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona. FC Porto, the big favorites of Primeira Liga, will be no easy opponents. The Dragons have demonstrated their resilience and tactical nous throughout the season, and they will be determined to cause an upset on the road.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 29
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 29
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 29
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 29
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 29
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 29
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 29
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 29
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 29
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 29
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Barcelona vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+, Fox Sports Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5 HD
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: Estádio TNT Sports, SBT, HBO Max, TNT Go, TNT Brasil, GUIGO
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
India: SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 5 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: LiveScore App, TNT Sports 4, discovery+ App, discovery+
Israel: 5Stars
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV 2 Play
Philippines: Cignal Play, Premier Sports
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: TVI Player, TVI, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Motor, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5 Live
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4, discovery+
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, ViX