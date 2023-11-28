Barcelona vs Porto: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country today

Barcelona, currently fourth in La Liga, will be eager to bounce back from their recent 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano when they host Porto today for the fifth round of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. The Blaugrana have struggled to find consistency this season, but they remain a formidable force in the Group H. Porto are ready to play and win at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Montjuïc to seal their knockout stage spot.

Barcelona’s possession-based style will clash with Porto’s more pragmatic approach, making for an intriguing tactical battle that has proven to be effective in the group stage with 3 victories and a single defeat for them.

Porto’s defensive solidity and counter-attacking threat will pose a significant challenge to Barcelona. The Dragons have allowed only 3 goals within Group H and their offense has scored a total of 9 goals, one goal more than Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Barcelona and Porto play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 28 at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona. FC Porto, the big favorites of Primeira Liga, will be no easy opponents. The Dragons have demonstrated their resilience and tactical nous throughout the season, and they will be determined to cause an upset on the road.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 29

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 29

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 29

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 29

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 29

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 29

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 29

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 29

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 29

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 29

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Barcelona vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+, Fox Sports Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5 HD

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: Estádio TNT Sports, SBT, HBO Max, TNT Go, TNT Brasil, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 5 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: LiveScore App, TNT Sports 4, discovery+ App, discovery+

Israel: 5Stars

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV 2 Play

Philippines: Cignal Play, Premier Sports

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: TVI Player, TVI, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Motor, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5 Live

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4, discovery+

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, ViX