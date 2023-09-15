Barcelona play against Real Betis this Saturday, September 16 in what will be the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Barcelona vs Real Betis online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
The start of the season has been quite impressive for Barcelona, as they have collected a perfect 10 points out of a possible 10. Their perennial objective remains the same: to contend for victory in all the tournaments they participate in, and of course, La Liga is no exception.
Currently, they occupy the second position in the standings, trailing only Real Madrid, the sole team that has secured victories in the first four games. The “Cules” are determined to match this record, and in order to achieve that, they will need to defeat Betis. Betis, who began their season with 7 points out of a possible 12, are keen on continuing to enhance their performance.
Barcelona vs Real Betis: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (September 17)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 17)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 17)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 17)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 17)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 17)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 17)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 17)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Real Betis: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, GUIGO
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports 1
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: Movistar Plus+, Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2
Sweden: TV4 Sportkanalen, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1, Blue Sport 8 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.