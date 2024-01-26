Barcelona will receive Villarreal this Saturday, January 27 in what will be the Matchday 22 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Barcelona aim to close the gap and move closer to the forefront, understanding that securing victory is crucial. Currently, they trail the leaders Girona by 8 points and are 7 points behind their immediate pursuers, Real Madrid, the two primary contenders for the title.
On the other hand, Villarreal find themselves in a completely different battle: the fight for survival. They sit four points above Cadiz, currently occupying the relegation zone, thus understanding the urgent need for points.
Barcelona vs Villarreal: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (January 28)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (January 28)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (January 28)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (January 28)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 6:30 AM (January 28)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (January 28)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Villarreal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN4, TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport
Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18 3, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN Italy
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Norway: TV 2 Play TV2 Sport Premium
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium K-SPORT 1
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football
Switzerand: Blue Sport 8 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 2
USA: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes