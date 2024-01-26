Barcelona vs Villarreal: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on January 27, 2024

Barcelona will receive Villarreal this Saturday, January 27 in what will be the Matchday 22 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Barcelona aim to close the gap and move closer to the forefront, understanding that securing victory is crucial. Currently, they trail the leaders Girona by 8 points and are 7 points behind their immediate pursuers, Real Madrid, the two primary contenders for the title.

On the other hand, Villarreal find themselves in a completely different battle: the fight for survival. They sit four points above Cadiz, currently occupying the relegation zone, thus understanding the urgent need for points.

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (January 28)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (January 28)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (January 28)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (January 28)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 6:30 AM (January 28)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (January 28)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Villarreal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN4, TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18 3, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Norway: TV 2 Play TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium K-SPORT 1

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football

Switzerand: Blue Sport 8 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 2

USA: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes