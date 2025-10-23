Trending topics:
Soccer

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal takes risk with strong statement on Real Madrid and referees ahead of El Clasico

A few days before El Clasico, Lamine Yamal has sparked controversy with a bold claim about Real Madrid and the referees—one that could potentially have a negative impact on Barcelona.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Lamine Yamal, winger for FC Barcelona
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal, winger for FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal is the main star of Barcelona, and all eyes are on him. Now, the winger has made a bold claim about Real Madrid and the referees just days before El Clasico.

Speaking during a Kings League program on Twitch, Yamal was asked if Porcinos, a team in the league, is like Real Madrid. His answer was blunt: “Yes, of course, they steal, they complain…”

Lamine Yamal is co-owner of La Capital, a Kings League Spain club. His team will face Porcinos on the same weekend that Barcelona takes on Real Madrid, prompting the comparison.

Lamine Yamal’s warning to Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico

Ibai Llanos, owner of Porcinos, reacted to Yamal’s comment: “Real Madrid steals?” Yamal doubled down on his statement, this time with Gerard Pique chiming in for support: “Ibai, Let’s see, let’s see.”

On Sunday, Barcelona will visit Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid. Yamal’s team needs a win to surpass the Merengues at the top of the table, and the winger is hungry for victory.

Speaking to Ibai Llanos, a Real Madrid fan, Yamal addressed his expectations for El Clasico. When the streamer asked if he was confident about scoring in the tough Bernabeu stadium, Yamal responded boldly: “I’ve already done it, don’t you remember?”

His answer refers to when he scored during the 2024-25 LaLiga season in Barcelona’s 4-0 victory at Real Madrid’s home. He’ll be aiming to do it again this Sunday to help his club reclaim the top spot over the Merengues.

Fernando Franco Puga
