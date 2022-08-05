In the 2022-23 Bundesliga opener, Bayern Munich were merciless against Eintracht Frankfurt. Check out the best memes and reactions of their comfortable win in their first game since Robert Lewandowski left.

Though it seemed that the Europa League reigning winners would make them sweat, Bayern Munich have comfortably claimed all three points in the 2022-23 Bundesliga curtain-raiser.

The German champions have lost Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer, but it didn't look like they missed him. Julian Nagelsmann's men beat Frankfurt 6-1 to start paving the way to an 11th consecutive title.

Five different players scored in the first half before the hosts pulled one back, though Bayern scored again shortly before the final whistle. Needless to say, social media went wild with their staggering win.

Bayern beat Franfkurt 6-1 on Matchday 1 of 2022-23 Bundesliga: Memes, reactions