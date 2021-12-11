Bayern and Mainz will clash off today at Allianz Arena in the 15th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Bayern and Mainz will face off at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the 15th round of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season today, December 11, 2021, at 9:30 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this German league soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online in the US.

This will be their 31st Bundesliga meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 22 games so far; Mainz 05 have celebrated a victory five times to this day, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 24, 2021, when the 05ers shocked the Bavarians with a 2-1 win at home, at the Mwa Arena in Mainz in the 2020-21 Bundesliga season It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Bundesliga season.

Bayern vs Mainz: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Time: 9:30 AM (ET)

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich

Bayern vs Mainz: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

Bayern vs Mainz: Storylines

Bayern have been in great form in the Bundesliga lately. In their last five fixtures, they have triumphed four times, losing only once (WWLWW). Meanwhile, Mainz have two draws, two wins, and only one loss in their last five matches (WLDDW).

The Bavarians currently sit on top of the Bundesliga table with 34 points in 14 matches so far. On the other hand, Mainz are placed six positions below them, in seventh place in Bundesliga with 21 points won in 14 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 22, 1999, when the Bavarians managed to cruise past Mainz with a 3-0 win on their own turf in Munich in the 1999/00 Bundesliga season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 15.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Bayern vs Mainz in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Bundesliga Round 15 game between Bayern and Mainz, to be played today, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Bayern vs Mainz: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Bayern. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -470 odds to grab another win in the season. The away side Mainz have a whopping +900 odds to cause an upset in the 15th round, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +600 payout.

FanDuel Bayern -470 Tie +600 Mainz +900

