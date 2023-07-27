Cruz Azul is working hard ahead of their last match in the Leagues Cup 2023 group stage. On Saturday, July 29th, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Celestes team will be playing for qualification against Atlanta United. But that’s not all; Tuca’s position as head coach is also on the line.

This Tuesday, it became known that Ricardo Ferretti received an ultimatum from the club’s board after the defeat against Inter Miami, adding to their poor start in the Apertura 2023. He must either win and qualify for the next stage or leave La Maquina’s bench.

In recent hours, speculation has begun about who will succeed Ferretti in case he has to leave. One of the names that emerged was Diego Cocca, whom the board reportedly approached, but he may not be the only option.

Jaime Lozano or a European coach for Cruz Azul?

According to information from ESPN’s journalist Leon Lecanda, if Cruz Azul doesn’t win over the weekend, the board could offer the coaching position to Jaime Lozano, who currently serves as interim coach of the Mexican National Team. The offer would depend directly on whether the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) ratifies him as the national team coach or not.

Another option that the La Noria‘s front office is considering is to seek a coach with a European profile, without experience in Mexican football. The third option would be to keep Joaquin Moreno, who would assume the interim role immediately in case Tuca leaves.