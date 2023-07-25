Last Friday, Cruz Azul suffered a noticeable (and alarming!) lack of effectiveness, while also enduring the magic of Lionel Messi. A lethal combination for La Maquina, resulting in their defeat against Inter Miami in the inaugural match of the Leagues Cup 2023.

Following the dismal offensive performance, the fans pointed fingers at Colombian striker Diber Cambindo, who has faced harsh criticism. However, the scrutiny has also fallen on the Cruz Azul management, demanding the arrival of a high-profile center forward.

Regarding this matter, it is known that the club is in search of a foreign forward, and it is rumored that the management is looking to resolve the situation of Uruguayan Christian Tabo to free up an Non-Formed in Mexico (NFM) spot in the roster.

Cruz Azul targets new foreign forward to bolster their offense

And while this version is not new, it has recently been revealed that due to the lack of clarity in Tabo’s departure, the Cruz Azul institution has identified a second option to free up a foreign player slot in the squad: Argentine Augusto Lotti.

“The management aims to free up an NFM spot, either by having Christian Tabo leave as the first option or, alternatively, Augusto Lotti as the second. The intention of the Cruz Azul management and coaching staff is to bring in a foreign killer,” stated Leon Lecanda, ESPN reporter and specialist in Cruz Azul news.

In recent days, it was reported that Christian Tabo was on the verge of being transferred to Puebla on a one-year loan with a purchase option, with Cruz Azul covering up to 80% of his salary. However, at the last moment, the situation changed drastically.

“Negotiations between Puebla and Cruz Azul for Christian Tabo have fallen through. The Uruguayan will not move to Puebla. Despite contacts with the agent/player, the clubs could not come to an agreement, and the Uruguayan will stay at Cruz Azul,” noted Fernando Esquivel, Liga MX transfer market specialist, on Sunday.