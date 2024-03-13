It’s been an up and down search to find Inter Miami’s new right back, and all signs point to Argentina. According to various reports Inter Miami have their sights set on two players, Boca Juniors right back Marcelo Weigandt and Lanus defender Juan José Cáceres.

The Juan José Cáceres rumor has cooled, and it seems that the Lanus man is now out of the running to join Inter Miami. Now according to ESPN reporter Martin Arevalo a deal is getting close to being done to bring in Weigandt.

Marcelo Weigandt is 24 years of age and is a Boca Juniors youth product, having played over 50 games for Boca. Marcelo Weigandt also went out on loan to Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata in 2020.

Marcelo Weigandt deal to sign with Inter Miami

According to Arevalo, Marcelo Weigandt would first renew his contract with Boca Juniors, which expires at the end of this season. He would then move on loan to Inter Miami for all of 2024, think a Gio Reyna type of deal which saw the USMNT player resign with Borussia Dortmund but go off to rot on the bench at Nottingham Forest.

Weigandt would come in to replace DeAndre Yedlin who moved to FC Cincinnati due to salary cap reasons. Yedlin was close to an $850,000 salary while Weigandt would command considerably less.

Inter Miami return to action on Wednesday as the Pink and Black will play leg 2 of their round of 16 match against Nashville in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The series is tied 2-2 but Inter Miami have an advantage on away goals.