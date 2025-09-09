Trending topics:
What happens if Bolivia win, tie or lose vs Brazil at Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, Sept. 9?

Bolivia host Brazil on the final matchday of the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, fighting for a playoff spot.

By Gianni Taina

Neymar Jr. of Brazil competes for the ball with Diego Bejarano of Bolivia.
© Pedro Vilela/Getty ImagesNeymar Jr. of Brazil competes for the ball with Diego Bejarano of Bolivia.

The Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers wrap up today as Bolivia host Brazil on Matchday 18. While Brazil have already secured their place at the 2026 World Cup, Bolivia enter the match with everything on the line as their look to secure the intercontinental playoff berth.

Six nations have already clinched direct qualification: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, Paraguay and Ecuador. That leaves one playoff spot still up for grabs, with Venezuela (7th place, 18 points) and Bolivia (8th place, 17 points) battling for the final ticket.

Bolivia are aiming to reach the World Cup for the fourth time in their history and the first since USA 1994. Venezuela, meanwhile, are chasing a historic first-ever qualification, making the playoff berth one of the most contested prizes of the campaign.

What happens if Bolivia beat Brazil?

A win would move Bolivia to 20 points, putting them in position to secure the playoff spot. However, they would still need Venezuela to either draw or lose against Colombia to seal their place.

In their last match, Bolivia lost 3-0 against Colombia.

In their last match, Bolivia lost 3-0 against Colombia. (Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

What happens if Bolivia and Brazil draw?

If the match ends in a draw, Venezuela will clinch the playoff berth regardless of its result against Colombia. La Vinotinto hold a much better goal difference (-7) compared to Bolivia’s -19, which gives them the tiebreak advantage.

Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers table: How things stand on Matchday 18

What happens if Bolivia lose to Brazil?

A loss would eliminate Bolivia from contention, ending their hopes of reaching the playoff. They would then have to wait until the 2030 World Cup cycle to try again.

