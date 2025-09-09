Why are Neymar and Vinicius Jr not playing for Brazil vs Bolivia today at Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Brazil travel to Bolivia to close out their participation in the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with their spot in the tournament already secured. However, many fans were left surprised by the absences of star forwards Neymar and Vinicius Jr.

For Brazil’s final two qualifiers, head coach Carlo Ancelotti surprised many by leaving both stars out of the squad, though his decisions came with clear explanations.

On Vinicius Jr.’s side, the Real Madrid forward was suspended for the previous match against Chile. With Brazil already through to the World Cup, Ancelotti and his staff opted not to risk him in the final game against Bolivia.

As for Neymar, the Santos forward was excluded for technical reasons. Ancelotti explained that the decision was aimed at allowing Neymar to regain peak physical form before returning to the national team.

Neymar’s last match with Brazil took place on October 17, 2023, in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. (Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)

Controversy over Neymar’s exclusion

Neymar’s absence from Brazil’s final squad raised eyebrows after conflicting statements from both the player and head coach Ancelotti. Initially, the Italian suggested the former Barcelona star was left out due to a minor muscle issue. But Neymar dismissed those claims, saying he was fully fit.

“Neymar is not in this call-up because he had a small issue last week, but no tests were needed. Everyone knows Neymar, the national team, and the Brazilian fans. Like everyone else, he needs to be in top physical shape to help the team perform well and give his best at the World Cup,” Ancelotti told reporters during a press conference prior to the game against Chile.

The Santos forward, however, contradicted that explanation after a league match. “I think they left me out for technical reasons; I don’t believe it had anything to do with my physical condition,” Neymar explained.

After Brazil’s 3-0 win over Chile, Ancelotti doubled down, making clear that Neymar’s omission was a coaching decision. “I took it normally. It was a technical decision,” Ancelotti said when asked about Neymar’s remarks. “Physical condition is an important factor for us. Nobody questions Neymar’s technical ability, but what we evaluate every day and in every match is fitness — and that applies to Neymar, just like everyone else”.

