The ticket to play in Qatar 2022 is on the table and Bolivians still have enough time to take that ticket and jump inside the plane that will land in the FIFA World Cup, but Bolivia's situation in the standings is not as complicated as it seems.

Bolivia have 15 points in the standings at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Conmebol qualifiers table with a recent victory against Uruguay at home. The next two games could be decisive for them, as a couple of wins would give Bolivia a better spot in the standings. The only problem for Bolivia is that they haven't won games on the road during the qualifiers.

The victory against Uruguay was key on November 16, 2021, the Bolivians won that game 3-0 at home, the team's defense was perfect and they scored most of the goals in the first half. Thanks to that victory Bolivia have 15 points in the eighth spot of the standings.

Bolivia's record is still negative at 4-3-7 overall, but their home record is positive at 4-2-1. If the Bolivians win 2 of the next four games (which are at home) that would give the team 6 points for a total of 21 points in the standings.

Bolivia’s roster to face Venezuela and Chile: 26 players names

Cesar Farias, Bolivia's head coach, will not use a 30-player roster, he believes that only 26 players is enough for the next two games. After all, Farias' record with Bolivia is good because the head coach knows how to use the offensive power of the team to win games.

Goalkeepers: Carlos Lampe, Jhohan Gutiérrez y Rubén Cordano.

Defenders: Diego Bejarano, Roberto Carlos Fernández, José Sagredo, Adrián Jusino, Jesús Sagredo, Marc Enoumba, Luis Haquín y Jairo Quinteros.

Midfielders: Erwin Saavedra, Leonel Justiniano, Alejandro Chumacero, Rai Lima, Fernando Saucedo, Moisés Villarroel, Franz González y Ramiro Vaca.

Forwards: Víctor Ábrego, Bruno Miranda, Henry Vaca, Rodrigo Ramallo, Jaume Cuéllar, Marcelo Martins Moreno y Juan Carlos Arce.