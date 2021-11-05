Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain will meet on Saturday at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in the 13th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Bordeaux will meet Paris Saint-Germain at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux in Round 13 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 4:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this thrilling French Ligue 1 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their 51st overall meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 24 occasions so far; Olympique Bordeaux have grabbed a triumph 15 times to this day, and the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on March 3, 2021, when the Parisiens grabbed a 1-0 away win in Bordeaux in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time ever in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

Bordeaux vs PSG: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux

Bordeaux vs PSG: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 AM

Bordeaux vs PSG: Storylines

Paris Saint-Germain have been off to an impressive start to the Ligue 1 season. In their last fixtures, however, they have won three times, drawn, and lost once (WDWLW). Meanwhile, Bordeaux are in a far worse form, as they have drawn three times in their last five matches. In addition to that, they have one win and one draw (WDDLW).

The Parisians currently sit on top of Ligue 1 with 31 points in 12 matches so far. On the other hand, Bordeaux are placed 15 positions below them, in 16th place of the Ligue 1 table with 12 points won in 12 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to August 18, 1971, when it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in Division 1. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 13.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Bordeaux vs PSG in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Round 13 game between Bordeaux and PSG, to be played on Saturday, at the Nouveaux Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, will be broadcasted on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS in the United States.

Bordeaux vs PSG: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the Parisians. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -340 odds to grab another win of the new season. The home side Bordeaux have a whopping +750 odds to cause an upset in the 13th round, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +460 payout.

FanDuel Bordeaux +750 Tie +460 PSG -340

* Odds via FanDuel