This Saturday, Borussia Dortmund faced one of the most important days in their history hosting Mainz 05. A victory at Signal Iduna Park would make them Bundesliga champions for the first time since the 2011-2012 season.

In an incredible turn of events, Borussia Dortmund controlled their destiny after Bayern Munich got a 1-1 draw last week at home with Hoffenheim. So, with only one match remaining, Dortmund had 70 points and Bayern 68.

The end of the story was epic between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. One of the most thrilling days in soccer history. Read here to check out the details of the most exciting definition in decades at the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich are 2022-2023 Bundesliga champions

Borussia Dortmund had an epic downfall and only managed to get a 2-2 draw at home against Mainz 05. In fact, they were down by two goals when Andreas Hanche-Olsen scored in minute 15′ and Karim Onisiwo in 24′.

Though they came back in the final minutes with goals by Raphaël Guerreiro (69′) and Niklas Süle (90+6′), it just wasn’t enough as Bayern Munich got an incredible win on the road facing Köln.

At RheinEnergieStadion, Bayern seemed to have everything under control winning 1-0 thanks to a goal by Kingsley Coman (8′). However, Dejan Ljubicic tied the game with only nine minutes remaining. Dortmund were alive.

Then, Jamal Musiala (89′) produced a masterpiece with a spectacular shot from outside the box. That amazing play gave Bayern Munich their 33rd title, an impressive record in Germany.