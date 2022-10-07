Borussia Dortmund and Bayern will meet at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on the ninth matchday of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 107th league meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 52 games so far; Borussia Dortmund have celebrated a victory 25 times to this day, and the remaining 29 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on April 23, 2022, when the Bavarians won against the Black and Yellows with a 3-1 win at home in Munich in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: Kick-off Time
Australia: 2:30 AM (AEST) (Sunday)
Botswana: 6:30 PM
Cameroon: 5:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 7:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 AM
Ireland: 5:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Russia: 7:30 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 6:30 PM
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Sudan: 6:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
US: 12:30 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 6:30 PM
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Cameroon Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Canada: Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Startimes World Football
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE
Kenya: Startimes World Football
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa: Startimes World Football
Spain: #Vamos
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
Tanzania: Startimes World Football
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: Startimes World Football
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: ESPN+