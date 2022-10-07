Borussia Dortmund and Bayern will clash off on Saturday at Signal Iduna Park in the ninth round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern will meet at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on the ninth matchday of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this German league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 107th league meeting. No surprises here as Bayern Munich have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 52 games so far; Borussia Dortmund have celebrated a victory 25 times to this day, and the remaining 29 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 23, 2022, when the Bavarians won against the Black and Yellows with a 3-1 win at home in Munich in the 2021-22 Bundesliga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: Kick-off Time

Australia: 2:30 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Botswana: 6:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 7:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 AM

Ireland: 5:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Russia: 7:30 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 6:30 PM

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Sudan: 6:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

US: 12:30 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 6:30 PM

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Cameroon Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Canada: Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World

Costa Rica: Sky HD

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Startimes World Football

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Japan: SKY PerfecTV LIVE

Kenya: Startimes World Football

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: Startimes World Football

Spain: #Vamos

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

Tanzania: Startimes World Football

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: Startimes World Football

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: ESPN+