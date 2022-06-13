For Matchday 4 of group B3 of the UEFA Nations League, Finland will visit Bosnia and Herzegovina. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

The main candidates to win group B3, Finland and Bosnia and Herzegovina face each other for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

It will undoubtedly be a key duel, since the two strongest rivals from group B3 and top favorites to obtain promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League will play against each other. The Bosnians come from drawing 1-1 in their last game against Montenegro, which left them with 5 points and gave Finland the chance to take the lead in the group.

However, the Finns were unable to take advantage of it, surprisingly losing 1-0 to Romania, who have proven to be the weakest opponents in the group so far. The four teams were very evenly matched since between the first and the last there are only 2 points difference, so this game between the most favorites could be decisive.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Finland that will take place at the Bilino Polje Staiudm in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina will be played on Tuesday, June 14 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Finland at the Bilino Polje Staiudm in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options in the US: ViX.

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

