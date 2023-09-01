When Endrick burst onto the scene when he was only 15 years old many of the top clubs around the world were after him. From Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid. Eventually it was the Spanish giants that pulled the trigger and paid $70 million on a 16-year-old who was just getting his professional career going.

Only a year later things for Endrick have hit a wall, the striker has only 7 goals in 22 professional matches in the Brazilian league. Recently he has 4 goals in 15 games this season and has been an unused sub for the last 2 matches.

In the Copa Libertadores, Endrick’s participation has been almost nil for the Copa Libertadores semifinalist, playing in only 3 games of the 10 matches scoring 1 goal.

Endrick on not playing

“It’s in God’s hands. I don’t have time to complain about life, I’m just thankful for my time to live on earth. I do what I like, which is to play soccer. I’m training, looking for my space. I’m a little sad not to be playing, but I have to control that”, the 17-year-old striker stated after the match against Deportivo Pereira.

“I don’t have anxiety nor am I angry about not playing. I had a conversation with Abel (Ferreira) and he calmed me down. I don’t have anxiety about playing or not playing. He tells me that the important thing is to work,” the future Real Madrid star added.

“All of us in life have moments of great inspiration and other moments when we have to know how to deal with frustrations. Everything I do here is for him to work. He can score 20 goals here or he cannot play anymore, but when he goes Real Madrid will start everything from scratch,” Ferreira said about his player’s situation.

Real Madrid spent $70 million on Endrick’s potential, that much is true, but truth be told the Brazilian has struggled to gain a foothold since he became a professional player. Palmeiras is a stacked side with talented players like Rony, Dudu, and Joaquín Piquerez.