Beckham and Friends Live stream guide: How to watch David Beckham’s alternate UCL broadcast

A new layer to the UEFA Champions League Final experience comes through Beckham & Friends Live, where David Beckham leads an alternate broadcast blending celebrity reactions and live match moments.

The UEFA Champions League is expanding its viewing experience in the United States through “Beckham & Friends Live”, an alternate broadcast hosted by David Beckham, giving fans a celebrity-driven way to follow the action. You can also follow minute-by-minute updates of PSG vs Arsenal with us!

The stream runs alongside the traditional match coverage, offering real-time reactions, guest appearances and informal analysis of the the UEFA Champions League Final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, with the North London side aiming to win the Champions League undefeated.

Integrated with CBS Sports’ broadcast feed, the format has quickly become one of the most talked-about additions. The former England captain is joined by rotating guests who break down key moments, share stories and react live.

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What time does Beckham and Friends Live start?

Beckham & Friends Live starts at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT in the United States, airing alongside the UEFA Champions League Final broadcast. The alternate stream goes live at the same time as the match coverage window.

David Beckham praises the powerhouse squad Luis Enrique has built at PSG ✨🇫🇷



Will Arsenal win their FIRST-EVER UCL title? Or will reigning champs PSG go back to back? Stream the Beckham & Friends Live altcast exclusively on @paramountplus this Saturday at 12pm ET 📺 pic.twitter.com/0xjSjslUon — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 28, 2026

According to CBS Sports’ programming schedule, the “Beckham & Friends Live” altcast runs in sync with the match broadcast, giving viewers access to pre-match analysis, stadium atmosphere and commentary once coverage begins.

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Because of this structure, the exact start aligns with the broadcast window rather than a separate studio slot — ensuring fans don’t miss the opening ceremony, player walkouts or early tactical breakdowns.

How and where to watch Beckham and Friends Live

Beckham & Friends Live is exclusively available on Paramount+ in the United States, with additional coverage aired through CBS Sports.

The stream is integrated directly into the Champions League final broadcast feed, meaning users can select it as an alternate commentary option inside the same platform. It is not available on cable as a separate program.

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To watch, fans need:

A Paramount+ subscription (primary access point)

CBS Sports broadcast coverage (TV or streaming feed)

Any connected device (mobile, smart TV, web browser)

The experience is designed as a “watch party-style” altcast, similar to ESPN’s Manningcast format, combining live match action with informal reactions from the co-owner of the Inter Miami and guests.

Who are the guests on Beckham and Friends Live?

The guest lineup for “Beckham & Friends Live” during the 2026 UEFA Champions League coverage is expected to feature a rotating mix of Hollywood stars, former players and entertainment figures joining host David Beckham.

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For the current 2026 Champions League cycle, CBS Sports has confirmed that the format continues its multi-guest structure rather than relying on a fixed panel. In recent editions leading into the final, the show has included big personalities.

Cole Hauser, Fisher Stevens, Clint Dempsey, James Corden, Guy Ritchie and Stanley Tucci were among the most recent stars to make appearances. The key idea behind the 2026 edition is flexibility. This year’s list includes:

Tom Hiddleston

Lucien Laviscount

Cole Hauser

Fisher Stevens

Retired U.S. soccer star Clint Dempsey