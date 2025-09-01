Neymar breaks silence after being snubbed from Brazil squad, contradicts Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil came from a difficult stretch in recent years, marked by a lack of charisma and boldness that fans had grown accustomed to. Many agreed that the last true representative of that spirit was Neymar Jr., the player they believed could restore that sense of confidence. Yet he ended up left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s most recent call-up.

Neymar contradicted Ancelotti’s explanation for his absence from the Brazil squad. The forward argued that his physical problems were not as concerning as the coach suggested, despite Ancelotti insisting that fitness issues were the key factor behind his decision not to include the Santos star in the upcoming international window.

“I had an inflammation in the adductor. It was uncomfortable, but nothing serious. I even played today. Against Bahia last Sunday, I wasn’t going to play anyway because of suspension. So they just preferred to leave me out of training so I could recover,” Neymar explained after Santos drew 0-0 with Fluminense in a post-match press conference.

Ancelotti, however, maintained that Neymar was omitted for fitness-related reasons. Neymar dismissed that claim. “I think they left me out for technical reasons; I don’t believe it had anything to do with my physical condition,” said the forward, who remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Will Neymar make it to the World Cup?

Ancelotti has yet to finalize his list of players for the World Cup. His arrival to the South American giants came at the start of the summer, but Neymar still appears to be one of his key options. The Italian manager underlined the importance of the forward during a press conference.

“We don’t need to test him. Everyone knows what he can do. Like the others, he must arrive in good physical condition to help the team give its best at the World Cup,” Ancelotti said. Neymar is fully aware of the standards he must meet, and everyone understands Brazil needs him at his peak.

Brazil has already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup. In the final double matchday of the Conmebol qualifiers, they will host Chile at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro before traveling to Bolivia. Those matches will serve as some of Ancelotti’s final tune-ups before the most important competition in the sport.