Where to watch Chile vs Uruguay live in the USA: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Chile face Uruguay in a Matchday 18 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Here's how fans in the USA can watch the action live, with options available on both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Giorgian de Arrascaeta of Uruguay
© Ernesto Ryan/Getty ImagesGiorgian de Arrascaeta of Uruguay

Chile receive Uruguay on Matchday 18 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Chile vs Uruguay online in the US on Fanatiz USA]

The CONMEBOL qualifiers wrap up with a high-profile clash between long-time rivals Chile and Uruguay, a matchup that carries plenty of pride even if the standings are already set. Chile enter the game already eliminated.

On the other hand, Uruguay have secured their spot, but both teams have a history of competitive, high-quality play, making this an intriguing showdown. Fans can expect intensity, passion, and a fierce battle on the pitch, as neither side will settle for anything less than a win in this final duel.

When will the Chile vs Uruguay match be played?

Chile take on Uruguay this Tuesday, September 9, for Matchday 18 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Vicente Pizarro of Chile – Ruano Carneiro/Getty Images

Chile vs Uruguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Chile vs Uruguay in the USA

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Chile and Uruguay will be available for viewers in the USA via Fanatiz USA

