Where to watch Chile U20 vs Mexico U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Chile U20 and Mexico U20 will face against each other in the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Chile U20 vs Mexico U20 online in the US on Fubo]

A heated matchup is on deck as Chile and Mexico renew a growing regional rivalry fueled by recent clashes and national pride. Chile barely snuck into the round of 16 despite dropping two group-stage games and now hopes to redeem itself in front of its home fans.

Mexico, riding high after an impressive run that included draws against Brazil and Spain and a win over Morocco, enters this showdown full of confidence and looking to punch its ticket to the quarterfinals.

When will the Chile U20 vs Mexico U20 match be played?

Chile U20 play against Mexico U20 on Tuesday, October 7, for the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

A fan waves a Mexican flag – Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Chile U20 vs Mexico U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Chile U20 vs Mexico U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Chile U20 and Mexico U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream.