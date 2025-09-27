Where to watch Chile U20 vs New Zealand U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Chile U20 will face off against New Zealand U20 in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The 2025 U20 World Cup kicks off with host nation Chile U20 squaring off against New Zealand U20 in a matchup that has plenty of intrigue. Chile, eager to impress on home soil despite a shaky run in their CONMEBOL qualifiers, will be looking to make a statement right out of the gate.

New Zealand, known for consistently holding their own on the international stage, arrives as a team that can’t be overlooked. With no clear favorite, this opening clash sets the stage for an unpredictable start to the tournament.

When will the Chile U20 vs New Zealand U20 match be played?

Chile U20 will take on New Zealand U20 on Saturday, September 27, for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Fans display the flag of New Zealand – Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Chile U20 vs New Zealand U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Chile U20 vs New Zealand U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Chile U20 and New Zealand U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.