Trending topics:
U20 World Cup

Where to watch Chile U20 vs New Zealand U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Chile U20 take on New Zealand U20 in a Matchday 1 showdown of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Fans of Chile display a large flag
© Marcelo Hernandez/Getty ImagesFans of Chile display a large flag

Chile U20 will face off against New Zealand U20 in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Chile U20 vs New Zealand U20 online in the US on Fubo]

The 2025 U20 World Cup kicks off with host nation Chile U20 squaring off against New Zealand U20 in a matchup that has plenty of intrigue. Chile, eager to impress on home soil despite a shaky run in their CONMEBOL qualifiers, will be looking to make a statement right out of the gate.

New Zealand, known for consistently holding their own on the international stage, arrives as a team that can’t be overlooked. With no clear favorite, this opening clash sets the stage for an unpredictable start to the tournament.

Advertisement

When will the Chile U20 vs New Zealand U20 match be played?

Chile U20 will take on New Zealand U20 on Saturday, September 27, for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Fans display the flag of New Zealand – Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Fans display the flag of New Zealand – Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Advertisement

Chile U20 vs New Zealand U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Chile U20 vs New Zealand U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Chile U20 and New Zealand U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Where to watch Brentford vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Brentford vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

25 greatest players in Washington Capitals history: From Ovi to icons past
NHL

25 greatest players in Washington Capitals history: From Ovi to icons past

Better Collective Logo