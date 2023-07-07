Carlo Ancelotti is set to become the head coach of Brazil in 2024. The Brazilian federation has announced that the famed Italian manager will see out his Real Madrid contract and coach Brazil starting in June 2024.

By that time Brazil will be halfway through World Cup qualifying and at the door of the next Copa America in the United States. It will be the first national team job for the famed Italian manager.

Brazil will have an interim coach until the arrival of the former AC Milan manager, and while his appointment has been met with decent reviews, Brazilian president Lula Da Silva is not happy at the new Brazilian head coach.

Lula Da Silva slams Carlo Ancelotti appointment

When asked of the new appointment, Da Silva did not mince words, “Ancelotti has never been the head coach of Italy. Why doesn’t he fix the problems there? Italy didn’t even qualify to the last World Cup.”

Da Silva even took a jab at the current crop of players, “(Carlo Ancelotti) is not the problem, the problem is we don’t have the same quality of players that we had in other eras.”

A few pundits in Brazil stated this damning statement about the players is “payback” for the Brazilian national team players, many who are still on the team, posing for a picture with then president Jair Bolsonaro after the team won the 2019 Copa America.