Celtic will face RB Leipzig for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Celtic will receive RB Leipzig Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

In this Matchday 4 the last two teams of group F face each other in a duel that will undoubtedly be all or nothing. The thing is, if either of them loses, it would really be difficult to qualify for the next phase of the UEFA Champions League, and they may have to settle for fighting for third place and trying their luck in the Europa League.

RB Leipzig have had a pretty poor performance so far, with 2 losses and a win. However, if Real Madrid beat Shakhtar and they win, they would move into second place in the group. Celtic have in their hands the last chance to fight to go through the round. They have only 1 point in 3 games, because a loss or a draw would leave them very difficult.

Celtic vs RB Leipzig: Kick-Off Time

Celtic will play against RB Leipzig for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, October 11 at the Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 12)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 12)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 12)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 12)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 12)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 12)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 12)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 12)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 12)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Celtic vs RB Leipzig: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6

Brazil: HBO max

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Xtra 2, TOD

France: beIN Sports MAX 6, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 257

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN Sports English 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: Super Sport Variety 2

Norway: TV 2 Play

Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

Spain: Movistar Champions League 6, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 9

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2

United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

