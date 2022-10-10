Chelsea will visit AC Milan for Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
It will be the second consecutive meeting between these two rivals, the strongest in Group E. Chelsea had had a poor start in this UEFA Champions League losing surprisingly against Dinamo Zagreb in the first game, and then drawing in the second against Salzburg. However, in Matchday 3 they recovered by winning 3-0 against this same rival.
For Milan it was the opposite path to Chelsea. They started the Champions League with a draw against Salzburg and then beat Dinamo Zagreb. However, the loss by so much difference against Chelsea was a blow from which they need to recover as soon as possible. They have the chance to do it on this Matchday where they will play at home.
AC Milan vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time
AC Milan will play against Chelsea for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, October 11 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (October 12)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 12)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 12)
Indonesia: 2 AM (October 12)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (October 12)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (October 12)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (October 12)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (October 12)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (October 12)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 7 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
AC Milan vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Ecuador: ESPN 4 South, Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 2, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App
Israel: 5Stars
Italy: Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Uno, Canale 5, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 5
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+