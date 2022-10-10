AC Milan will host Chelsea for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Chelsea will visit AC Milan for Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the second consecutive meeting between these two rivals, the strongest in Group E. Chelsea had had a poor start in this UEFA Champions League losing surprisingly against Dinamo Zagreb in the first game, and then drawing in the second against Salzburg. However, in Matchday 3 they recovered by winning 3-0 against this same rival.

For Milan it was the opposite path to Chelsea. They started the Champions League with a draw against Salzburg and then beat Dinamo Zagreb. However, the loss by so much difference against Chelsea was a blow from which they need to recover as soon as possible. They have the chance to do it on this Matchday where they will play at home.

AC Milan vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

AC Milan will play against Chelsea for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, October 11 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

AC Milan vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

