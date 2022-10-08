PSG and Benfica will clash off at Parc Des Princes in the fourth matchday of Group H of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Benfica will travel to Paris, France to face Paris Saint-Germain at Parc Des Princes on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League League Group H. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Champions League Group Stage soccer match in the US. You can watch it live on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their eighth overall meeting. Surprisingly, Benfica are the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, winning three games so far; Paris Saint-Germain have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and the remaining two matches has ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 5, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in Portugal in their first Group Stage duel. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League campaign.

PSG vs Benfica: Date

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Group H Matchday 4 game between PSG and Benfica will be played on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Parc Des Princes in Paris.

PSG vs Benfica: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch PSG vs Benfica in UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The match to be played between PSG and Benfica on the fourth matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) and Paramount+ in the United States. Another option for the US is VIX+.