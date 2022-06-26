Cerro Porteño face Palmeiras for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

The last champions, Palmeiras, will visit Cerro Porteño for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

The current champions of the Copa Libertadores, Palmerias, have had a quiet group stage which they won almost without opposition from their rivals: 6 games won out of 6 possible, being the 1-0 against Emelec in the 5th Matchday the most difficult game that had, although the rest won them by a wide difference. Of course they want to continue down this path in search of winning the title again.

In the case of Cerro Porteño, they know that they will have to go in search of a true feat in this round of 16, which they agreed to by only 1 goal difference after equalizing on points with Olimpia. Of course, they know it's difficult, but they still trust they can make it difficult for the champions, and for that it will be essential to get a good result in Paraguay.

Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras: Date

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Cerro Porteño and Palmeiras will be played at the General Pablo Rojas Stadium on Wednesday, June 29 at 6:15 (ET).

Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras

You can see this round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Cerro Porteño and Palmeiras in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español.

How to watch Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras anywhere

