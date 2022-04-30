CF Montreal play against Atlanta United at Saputo Stadium today for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 9. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

CF Montreal are ready to face Atlanta United, Eastern Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 9 game will take place at Saputo Stadium today at 4:00 PM (ET). Both teams have similar records and this game could change everything for them. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

CF Montreal drew a recent game against Phialdelhia Union 1-1 on the road, that was another good result to add to the other four in the team's current winning streak. But the start of the regular season was tough for CF Montreal with three straight losses.

Atlanta United are big favorites this season to play in the playoffs and be one of the top teams in the 2022 MLS season. But the most recent game for them was a loss against Inter Miami 1-2 on the road, the Miami team was supposed to be weak and easy.

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Saputo Stadium, Montreal, Canada.

Live Stream: Star+

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United: Storylines

CF Montreal is in the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings with three wins, two draws and three losses, a record similar to that of Atlanta United, but CF Montreal hasn't lost a game since March 12 of this year. The most recent game at home was a victory against Vancouver 2-1, of the last five games the team won three and drew two.

Inter Miami upset Atlanta United 1-2 on the road and before that disappointing loss they tied a game against FC Cincinnati 0-0 at home. Atlanta United haven't won a game since April 2 against DC United in what was a 1-0 victory on the road. But the good news is that the team returns home to play a small two-game series against the Chicago Fire and New England United.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free CF Montreal vs Atlanta United in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Eastern Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch the game in the US are Bally Sports Southeast, ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United: Predictions And Odds

CF Montreal are favorites with 2.15 odds to win this game that will $215 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they a good winning streak but the visitors know to how to win. Atlanta United are underdogs at 3.20 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Atlanta United 3.20.

Caesars CF Montreal 2.15 Draw 3.40 / 2.5 Atlanta United 3.20

* Odds via Caesars.