Which celebrities support Arsenal or PSG? Famous fans involved in 2026 UEFA Champions League final

As Arsenal and PSG prepare for the 2026 UEFA Champions League final, famous supporters from film, music, sports and politics are once again becoming part of the story surrounding Europe’s biggest match.

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG is attracting attention far beyond soccer, with celebrities from music, film, television and sports publicly backing both clubs before kickoff in Budapest.

As the spotlight on European soccer continues to grow worldwide, famous supporters have become part of the atmosphere surrounding nights like this, turning the final into a global pop-culture event as much as a sporting spectacle.

Arsenal’s celebrity fanbase includes names such as Idris Elba, Dua Lipa, Piers Morgan, Anne Hathaway and Jay-Z, while PSG have drawn support from stars like DJ Snake, Justin Timberlake, Tom Holland and several major French entertainers.

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Which celebrities support Arsenal?

Arsenal have one of the largest celebrity fanbases in world soccer. Over the years, actors, musicians, athletes, politicians and media personalities have publicly shown support for the North London club.

Idris Elba, Anne Hathaway and Lewis Hamilton (Source: Frazer Harrison/Gareth Cattermole/Arnold Jerocki — Getty Images)

Among the club’s most recognizable supporters is actor Idris Elba, who has repeatedly spoken about his lifelong connection. Born in East London, the Luther star has collaborated directly with the club in promotional campaigns.

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Music stars have also become strongly associated with the club. Rap icon Jay-Z has publicly praised former club legend Thierry Henry and has attended matches at the Emirates Stadium over the years.

Hollywood and television personalities are another major part of Arsenal’s celebrity reach. Anne Hathaway became a fan favorite among supporters after openly celebrating Arsenal goals and singing club chants online.

The Gunners’ combination of London identity, global history, attacking style and pop-culture visibility has helped the club maintain one of soccer’s most recognizable star followings. The list of celebrity fans includes:

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Idris Elba

Tom Hiddleston

Daniel Kaluuya

Anne Hathaway

Jay-Z

Dua Lipa

Lewis Hamilton

Andrew Garfield

Benedict Cumberbatch

KSI

21 Savage

Mick Jagger

Hugh Laurie

Christian McCaffrey

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Keir Starmer

Mo Farah

John Boyega

Colin Firth

Which celebrities support Paris Saint-Germain?

Paris Saint-Germain are supported by some of the biggest names in music, film, sports, politics, and fashion. Over the last decade, PSG’s rise as a global brand has helped the French club build one of the most celebrity-driven fanbases.

Jimmy Butler and DJ Snake (Source: Julian Hamilton/Anthony Ghnassia — Getty Images)

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One of the most famous supporters is DJ Snake. The Paris-born producer has repeatedly described himself as a lifelong fan and is frequently seen at Parc des Princes during major matches.

He attended Champions League games with ultras, celebrated the club’s European runs publicly, and even became part of controversy when PSG briefly replaced Phil Collins’ iconic entrance music with one of his tracks in 2021.

Part of the celebrity appeal comes from the club’s transformation into a luxury lifestyle brand. Partnerships with Nike and Jordan Brand helped PSG become recognizable in music, streetwear and fashion industries.

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That crossover identity has made the club especially popular among younger artists, influencers and American celebrities. The list of celebrity fans includes:

DJ Snake

Jimmy Butler

Nicolas Sarkozy

Jamel Debbouze

Teddy Riner

Vitaa

Malik Bentalha

Leila Bekhti

Tahar Rahim

Adele Exarchopoulos

Pierre Gasly

Anne Hidalgo

Jean-Michel Blanquer

Which soccer club has more celebrity fans: Arsenal or PSG?

Arsenal likely have the larger and more historically established celebrity fanbase, while PSG have become the more visible celebrity-driven brand in modern soccer. Both clubs attract major names, but they reached that status in different ways.

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Anne Hathaway (Source: @annehathaway and @arsenalinside_)

Arsenal’s celebrity following was built organically across generations. As one of England’s biggest clubs and a historic part of London culture, the Gunners developed a fanbase filled with actors, musicians, broadcasters and athletes.

The Premier League visibility also helped the club become especially popular in the United States and globally during Arsene Wenger’s era. Stars from Hollywood and international music scenes regularly mention Arsenal in interviews.

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PSG’s celebrity popularity, meanwhile, exploded much more recently. Following the Qatar Sports Investments takeover in 2011, the French club transformed into one of the world’s most marketable sports brands.

Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and the club’s partnership with Jordan Brand helped PSG gain enormous attention outside traditional audiences. That strategy attracted celebrities from music, fashion and entertainment industries.

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final between them reflects that contrast perfectly: one club represents tradition, history and generational fandom, while the other embodies the modern soccer fusion with celebrity culture.