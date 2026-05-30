How much does it cost to make a UEFA Champions League final show?

How much money goes into turning the UEFA Champions League final into a global show? Behind the lights, stages and celebrity performances, the production costs quickly climb into millions before a ball is even kicked.

Long before the players walk onto the pitch for a UEFA Champions League final, another operation is already underway behind the scenes: the Kick Off Show, sponsored by Pepsi. This year, the show is headlined by The Killers.

Trucks packed with lighting rigs arrive days in advance, stages are assembled inside packed stadiums, rehearsals run late into the night and dozens of technicians coordinate every second of a performance.

What fans see as a short pre-match show is actually one of the largest productions in world sports. UEFA’s opening ceremonies now involve internationally famous artists, complex choreography and more.

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How much does it cost to make the UCL final show?

Producing the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony cost several million dollars once staging, artist fees, broadcasting, security and logistics are included. The show only last 10 minutes, but preparation begins weeks before.

Lenny Kravitz performs prior to the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final match (Source: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

UEFA has never publicly revealed an official budget, but entertainment industry estimates suggest the show’s budget ranges between $2 million and $5 million, comparable to some of the largest televised live productions.

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Crews install massive lighting systems, giant LED stages, pyrotechnic equipment and audio infrastructure while broadcasters coordinate camera angles, drone shots, rehearsals and international feeds reaching hundreds of millions of viewers.

A major part of the cost comes from the performers themselves. Over the years, UEFA and Pepsi have hired global artists such as Alicia Keys, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Imagine Dragons, Linkin Park, Burna Boy and more.

Industry estimates for stadium-scale performances involving top-tier musicians can climb into the millions once travel, production teams, choreography, dancers and technical requirements are added, according to Billboard.

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Security and logistics also represent enormous expenses. UEFA coordinates with local authorities, private security companies, transportation services and emergency teams to safely manage performers, VIP guests and more.

Does UEFA make money from the opening ceremony?

UEFA generates major commercial value from the UCL final opening ceremony through sponsorships, media exposure and global branding opportunities. Even if the show itself is expensive to produce, it helps increase the overall business value of the final.

Camila Cabello performs in the pre-match show prior to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final match (Source: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

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The opening show also helps UEFA increase the television and entertainment appeal of the final. Broadcasters benefit from stronger pre-match viewership numbers, while social media clips, performances and celebrity appearances generate millions of interactions online.

UEFA’s commercial strategy increasingly mirrors other global sporting events like the Super Bowl, where entertainment becomes part of the product itself. Reports from The Guardian have indicated that UEFA’s sponsorship revenues tied to club competitions are expected to exceed €1 billion annually in the coming years.

What role does Pepsi play in the Champions League final show?

Pepsi is the official presenting sponsor and one of the driving forces behind the opening ceremony. The company works directly with UEFA on the promotion, branding and entertainment strategy surrounding the pre-match show.

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Linkin Park headline the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final kick off Show presented by Pepsi (Source: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Pepsi)

Since 2016, the event has officially carried the name “UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi”. Through that partnership, Pepsi helps finance the production while also using the final as one of its largest annual global marketing campaigns.

The company’s branding appears throughout the ceremony itself, including stage visuals, advertising boards, digital promotions and social media content released before and after the final. Pepsi also produces behind-the-scenes content, interviews, commercials and fan campaigns tied to the event.

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Executives from PepsiCo have repeatedly described the Champions League final as a unique opportunity to combine music, culture and sports on a worldwide stage. For UEFA, the partnership helps modernize the final’s image and attract audiences beyond traditional soccer viewers.