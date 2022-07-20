Charlotte play against Chelsea for a 2022 Club Friendly game part of the USA Tour. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Charlotte vs Chelsea: Predictions, odds and how to watch this 2022 Club Friendly in the US

Charlotte and Chelsea meet in a 2022 Club Friendly game. This game will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team is enjoying their first season like no other. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Charlotte are playing for the first time in MLS and the team is having a good season despite losing record at 8-2-11 overall. At least Charlotte FC are close to postseason spots, just two spots shy of 7th.

Chelsea arrive in the United States to show the world their new attacking weapons and how well organized the team's strategy is. They are favorites not only for the local league in England but also for the European tournaments.

Charlotte vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte vs Chelsea: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Charlotte vs Chelsea: Storylines

Charlotte lost a recent game on the road against Inter Miami in what was the end of a short winning streak, but they did not give up easily against Miami as the team lost 3-2. But Charlotte still has enough time to make the playoffs and play in what would be their first postseason ever in Major League soccer.

Chelsea did not win the local league in England but the team was among the three best spots in the standings and that guarantees them a place to play in the upcoming 2022-2023 Champions League where they are big favorites to reach the final of that tournament. Before this game against Charlotte, Chelsea won another one against Club America 2-1.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Charlotte vs Chelsea in the U.S.

This 2022 Club Friendly game will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Charlotte vs Chelsea: Predictions And Odds

Charlotte are underdogs at home, they know this game is tough as the visitors have a fast and strong attacking style but with good defensive work that attack could be stopped. Chelsea as favorites can easily win this game against a young team like Charlotte. The best pick for this Club Friendly game is: Chelsea.

