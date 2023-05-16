It’s definitely one of the biggest questions in soccer. Which club has the best fans in the world? Real Madrid with all their glory in Spain, Bayern Munich in Germany or maybe the Italian tradition of Juventus, AC Milan, Inter and Napoli.

Let’s not forget about the Premier League. The passion at clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester City is simply unique. Furthermore, what about the rest of the world? South America lives soccer as a religion in places such as Brazil and Argentina.

So, in an effort to end the debate, ChatGPT has determined the Top 10 fan bases in the world. It’s gonna be really hard to digest for thousands of soccer fans around the globe, but, let’s give it a try.

ChatGPT: Who are the best soccer fans in the world?

According to ChatGPT, the best soccer fans in the world can be found in Germany with Borussia Dortmund. Those legendary nights with the Yellow Wall at Signal Iduna Park are more than enough to claim the top spot on the list.

Liverpool (United Kingdom), Flamengo (Brazil), Boca Juniors (Argentina) and Galatasaray (Turkey) complete the first five places. Who can argue against that? Anfield is a mythical place, Maracana breaths history, La Bombonera is a soccer temple and Turkish fans are passionate as no one else.

In the rest of the Top 10 we can find Celtic (Scotland), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Al Ahly (Egypt), Manchester United (United Kingdom) and FC Barcelona (Spain).

There are very important details in this 6-10 range. Celtic have an epic rivalry with Rangers, the love for soccer at the Balkans is amazing and, in the most shocking revelation of the list, Africa is represented thanks to Al Ahly. By the way, there’s one more catch.

Real Madrid are the best team in the history of soccer. However, their fan base didn’t make the list. Other notable absences: River Plate, Palmeiras, Olympiakos, Fenerbahce and Independiente. Of course, there are a lot of names which could have make the final cut. What do you think?