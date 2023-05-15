That Christian Pulisic is not wanted by Chelsea should not come as a shock to anyone at this point. The American winger has had a dreadful season, add all the excuses you want, in the end Christian Pulisic accounts for 1 goal and 1 assist in 21 Premier League games this season.

Since the arrival of Frank Lampard, Pulisic has not played in the last 4 Premier League matches. Given where Chelsea is at it has been head scratching that the American has not been given any minutes by the interim coach. According to sources, Chelsea do not want to risk any further injury to Pulisic who the club wants to offload in the summer.

An Athletic report indicates that last summer once the takeover of Todd Boehly was complete, the club set their sights on AC Milan star Rafael Leao, Chelsea used Pulisic as trade bait but ultimately the deal was turned down.

Christian Pulisic’s possible destinations

Despite an impressive World Cup, where he earned two man of the match performances and scored a goal, Pulisic’s time at Chelsea is all but over. After four seasons and 142 games and 26 goals across all competitions, Pulisic can state he won three international championships with the club.

While injury prone the American has proven to be up to the task when fully fit and surrounded by a good supporting cast. Showing the best version of himself on the wings. According to sources, AC Milan is still interested in Pulisic and tried to sign him in the winter on loan. Aside from AC Milan, Juventus sees Pulisic as a viable option given some of their current wingers will move on.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, Napoli, and LaLiga side Atletico Madrid are all interested in the USMNT’s top star. With excellent dribbling skills, speed, and finishing the American’s Achilles heel has been his injuries.