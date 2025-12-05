George Pickens left the Pittsburgh Steelers because, on certain days, his attitude wasn’t the best. The information was revealed in a report by Jeremy Fowler and Todd Archer, in which they discuss the crucial decision the Dallas Cowboys will have to make about the wide receiver: whether or not to give him a contract extension.

“The Cowboys will have to answer those questions in the coming months as they balance his personality, immense talent and ensuing monster payday. ‘When he was having a good day, he’s really fun to be around. Funny, cracking jokes, huge smile,’ a Steelers source said. ‘When he wasn’t having a good day, he didn’t want to be bothered or coached. I could never put my finger on why. When the ball was in the air, I never worried whether he was going to catch the ball and get his feet in bounds.'”

After letting Micah Parsons go, Jerry Jones believed the offense could carry this team to the playoffs with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Pickens. However, a loss in Detroit seems to have derailed those plans.

Will George Pickens sign contract extension with Cowboys?

The Cowboys intend to give George Pickens a contract extension, and in fact Fowler and Archer’s report mentions it as well. The key point will be agreeing on how much money to pay him.

Will George Pickens become a free agent?

If the Cowboys’ offer doesn’t convince George Pickens, the wide receiver could become a free agent since his current contract expires after the 2025 season. However, the Cowboys could use the franchise tag to keep him.

He is expected to ask for at least $30 million per season, although considering he is currently one of the best players at his position, that benchmark would be closer to $35 million per year.