Chelsea and Liverpool will clash off at Wembley Stadium in the 2021-22 FA Cup Final. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch it live in the US.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021-22 FA Cup Final

Chelsea and Liverpool will go toe to toe at Wembley Stadium in London in the Final of the 2021-22 FA Cup. Here you will find out when and how to watch this title-decisive Football Association Challenge Cup match in the US.

This will be their 12th FA Cup meeting. There are no surprises here as Chelsea are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on seven occasions so far; Liverpool have grabbed a triumph four times to this day, and the remaining no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent FA Cup game was played on March 3, 2020, when the Blues won 2-0 in the 2019/20 FA Cup Third Round. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in this competition since then, this time to determine the new FA Cup champion.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Date

The 2021-22 FA Cup Final game between Chelsea and Liverpool will be played on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Wembley Stadium in Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in FA Cup 2021-22

The game to be played between Chelsea and Liverpool in the Final of the 2021-22 FA Cup, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.