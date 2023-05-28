Chelsea and Newcastle will face each other at Stamford Bridge in London on the final Matchday 38 of the 2022-23 Premier League season today, May 28, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their 56th EPL meeting. Expectedly, Chelsea are firm favorites in head-to-head clashes having won 29 times, while Newcastle United have emerged victorious on 14 occasions. The remaining 12 matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on November 12, 2022, when the Magpies surprised the Blues with a final result of 1-0 at home at the St. James’ Park in Newcastle. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Chelsea vs Newcastle: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 3M
UAE: 8:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Chelsea vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECTports
France: MULTISPORTS 4
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Pluto TV
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, K24 TV, Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2
Poland: Canal+ Premium, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports EXTRA 2
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 9 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+
South Africa: sabcsportonline.co.za, SABC Sport, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SABC 3, StarTimes App, MáXimo 360, Sporty TV
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
United States: Peacock