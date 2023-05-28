Chelsea vs Newcastle: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Premier League in your country today

Chelsea and Newcastle will face each other at Stamford Bridge in London on the final Matchday 38 of the 2022-23 Premier League season today, May 28, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their 56th EPL meeting. Expectedly, Chelsea are firm favorites in head-to-head clashes having won 29 times, while Newcastle United have emerged victorious on 14 occasions. The remaining 12 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 12, 2022, when the Magpies surprised the Blues with a final result of 1-0 at home at the St. James’ Park in Newcastle. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Chelsea vs Newcastle: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 3M

UAE: 8:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Chelsea vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECTports

France: MULTISPORTS 4

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Pluto TV

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, K24 TV, Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Poland: Canal+ Premium, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports EXTRA 2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 9 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: sabcsportonline.co.za, SABC Sport, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SABC 3, StarTimes App, MáXimo 360, Sporty TV

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

United States: Peacock