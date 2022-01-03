Chelsea take on Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in London for the 2021-22 EFL Cup Semifinals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Chelsea and Tottenham meet in the 2021-22 EFL Cup Semifinals. This game will take place at Stamford Bridge in London. The first game of two of the semifinals, after this game the home team travels to play on the road. Here is all the detailed information about this EFL Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Chelsea struggled in the early Carabao Cup rounds against Aston Villa, and against Southampton, but in the end the team overcame both games in penalty shootouts. In the quarterfinals Chelsea were stronger and won 2-0 against Brentford.

Tottenham won a single game in the Carabao Cup in a penalty shootout against Wolves in the third round but the other two games were victories for the team against Burnley 1-0, and West Ham 2-1. Tottenham's offense is scoring an average of 1.28 goals per game.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Date

Chelsea and Tottenham play for the 2021-22 EFL Cup Semifinals on Wednesday, January 5 at Stamford Bridge in London. Chelsea are good at scoring goals, but the defense struggled for most of the games at the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham at the 2021-22 EFL Cup Semifinals

This game for the 2021-22 EFL Cup Semifinals, Chelsea and Tottenham at the Stamford Bridge in London on Wednesday, January 5, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by ESPN+

