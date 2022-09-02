Chelsea will face West Ham for Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Chelsea will receive West Ham for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock; but if you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on FuboTV Canada.

The start of the season for one of the teams that is thought to fight for the 2022/2023 Premier League title has not been the best. Barely 7 points out of 15 possible, and with some painful defeats such as against Leeds or the Matchday 6 against Southampton by 2-1. Clearly this team needs to get back to victory.

West Ham did not have a great start either, and although they are not one of the candidates for the title, due to what was done last season especially in the Europa League, it was expected that at least their performances would be much better than those shown so far. They have the chance now to recover from these Chelsea who do not seem to be at their best.

Chelsea vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time

Chelsea will play against West Ham for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, September 3 at Stamford Bridge in West London, England.

Australia: 12 AM (4 September)

Bahamas: 10 AM

Bangladesh: 6 PM

Barbados: 10 AM

Belize: 8 AM

Botswana: 4 PM

Brazil: 11 AM

Brunei: 10 PM

Burundi: 4 PM

Cameroon: 3 PM

Canada: 10 AM

Eswatini: 4 PM

Ethiopia: 5 PM

Fiji: 2 AM (4 September)

France: 4 PM

Gambia: 2 PM

Germany: 4 PM

Ghana: 2 PM

Guyana: 10 AM

India: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 3 PM

Italy: 4 PM

Jamaica: 9 AM

Kenya: 5 PM

Lesotho: 4 PM

Liberia: 2 PM

Malawi: 4 PM

Malaysia: 10 PM

Malta: 4 PM

Mauritius: 4 PM

Mexico: 9 AM

Namibia: 4 PM

Netherlands: 4 PM

New Zealand: 2 AM (4 September)

Nigeria: 3 PM

Pakistan: 7 PM

Papua New Guinea: 12 AM (4 September)

Philippines: 10 PM

Portugal: 3 PM

Rwanda: 4 PM

Sierra Leone: 2 PM

Singapore: 10 PM

Solomon Islands: 1 AM (4 September)

South Africa: 4 PM

South Sudan: 4 PM

Spain: 4 PM

Sri Lanka: 7:30 PM

Sudan: 4 PM

Tanzania: 5 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10 AM

Uganda: 5 PM

UK: 3 PM

United States: 10 AM (ET)

Zambia: 3 PM

Zimbabwe: 3 PM

Chelsea vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: OptusSport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil: Star+, ESPN2

Brunei: astro-go

Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Fiji: Sky Sport NOW

Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football

Pakistan: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Singapore: Star Hub TV+

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Sudan: DStv Now, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+

Sri Lanka: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, TOD

Eswatini: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

