Chicago Fire play against Seattle Sounders today at Soldier Field for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 21. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Chicago Fire are ready to face Seattle Sounders, East vs West Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 21 game will take place at Soldier Field on July 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The visitors want to win as many games as possible to make the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Chicago Fire are in a bad situation with a negative record of 5 wins, 5 draws and 10 losses in the 12th spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They won a recent game against Toronto FC at home.

Seattle Sounders are struggling to climb spots in the standings and it seems that the team will achieve their goal of reaching the first seven spots of the playoffs. But the Seattle Sounders' most recent two games were losses to Portland and Nashville.

Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois.

Live stream: FuboTV

Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines

Chicago Fire opened the 2022 MLS season with a winning streak of two wins and three draws which was a good sign of the team's form. But as of April 9, the Chicago Fire went into a losing hole that ruined everything they did during the first few weeks of the tournament. But their most recent game was a win against Toronto FC 2-0 at home.

Seattle Sounders have a losing record on the road at 3-1-5 and their most recent victory on the road was against Toronto FC 2-0. After that victory, Seattle lost two straight games, one against the Portland Timbers 0-3 at home and the other against Nashville 0-1 on the road.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the East vs West Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game is the US are CF97 Live, Amazon Prime Video, KCPQ - Q13 FOX, WGN TV, ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Chicago Fire vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions And Odds

Chicago Fire are favorites at home to win this game at 2.15 odds that will pay $215 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have been playing bad in the last 2 months. Seattle Sounders son underdogs with 3.10 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Over 2.5.

