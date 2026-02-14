Lionel Messi could face familiar rival with Inter Miami as Barcelona star nears MLS move

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Robert Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona remains shrouded in uncertainty. At 37 years old, the veteran striker is waiting for the club’s upcoming presidential elections before making a final decision on a possible extension. However, a lucrative alternative has emerged: the chance to become Lionel Messi’s newest rival in MLS and challenge Inter Miami’s dominance.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo and Sport, the possibility of a move to the United States has shifted from mere rumor to a concrete alternative. Despite links to Saudi Arabia, Milan, and Turkey, the Chicago Fire have taken the lead in the race for the Polish captain and have already launched a full-scale recruitment effort.

“The club knows that Robert is waiting on Barcelona, but they are doing everything possible to convince him,” reported ESPN analyst Janusz Michallik. “Chicago is 100% committed to his signing and they are fighting to convince both him and his wife,” the insider added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Fire began their pursuit months ago when head coach and sporting director Gregg Berhalter traveled to Spain to meet personally with Lewandowski and his representatives. The pitch includes a massive financial package and a long-term lifestyle plan for his family.

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski last meet was in the 2022 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

The goal is for Lewandowski to be the face of a franchise aspiring to become an MLS ‘superclub’ ahead of their new stadium opening in 2028. However, Chicago has reportedly applied pressure, signaling it will pivot to a ‘Plan B’ if a decision isn’t reached by the summer window.

Advertisement

Reviving the tension with Messi

see also Robert Lewandowski joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive list after scoring for Barcelona vs Mallorca

The most intriguing aspect of a potential move to Chicago is the inevitable reunion with Lionel Messi. Should the deal go through, Lewandowski would immediately become the primary challenger to the Argentine icon in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

This move would reignite a relationship that has seen its share of friction. From controversial voting tallies in individual awards to their infamous on-field clash during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar—where Messi visibly ignored a greeting from the Pole after a foul—the history between the two is well-documented.

On the pitch, a move to the Fire would guarantee at least two high-stakes matchups per season between the two legends, providing a new blockbuster fixture for the MLS calendar.

Advertisement